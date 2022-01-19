MediBuddy launches new vertical of phlebotomists; plans to expand healthcare services

MediBuddy, digital healthcare platform, launched its team of Phlebotomy. The digital healthcare platform will now offer customers comprehensive healthcare services that will include the provision of conducting various medical tests at home with its in-house team of Phlebos, along with doctor consultations and medicine delivery, it said in a press statement.

With this new service launch, MediBuddy has set a target to strengthen its team of certified phlebotomists of over 1000-plus members within the next quarter for consumers to avail lab tests from the comfort of their homes across cities and small towns.

How it works

To make healthcare more accessible, the entire process will be seamless and safe, keeping both customers and employees’ safety in mind. Customers can easily book an appointment through the MediBuddy platform based on their requirements. Upon confirmation, a qualified phlebotomist will reach their location to conduct the tests. The app will send an OTP for verification, following which the phlebotomist will walk you through the entire process, MediBuddy said.

Once the explanation is done, a medical checkup will be conducted recording all customer vitals. Post which the samples will be collected adhering to all safety protocols, ensuring that all equipment used is sterilized and safe.

Maintaining transparency in all processes, the customers can easily track all activities on the platform. As soon as the results arrive from the lab, the customer will be notified.

Satish Kannan, Co-founder, and CEO, MediBuddy, said “Our vision is to be a platform that individuals can rely on for their medical needs with absolute convenience and this is one step closer to it. We are extremely delighted to launch our division of Phlebotomy and hope this endeavour would help high-quality medical amenities reach more Indians at the comfort of their homes.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:11 PM IST