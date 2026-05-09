MCX Delivers Record FY26 Performance; PAT Jumps 138% YoY To ₹1,332 Crores

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported record financial performance for FY2025-26, with Profit After Tax (PAT) rising 138 percent year-on-year to Rs. 1,332 crores. |

Mumbai: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) approved the company’s audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8 per share (face value Rs. 2 per share), subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM.

For FY26, MCX reported total income of Rs. 2,429 crores, up 101 percent year-on-year from Rs. 1,209 crores in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 107 percent to Rs. 2,302 crores compared to Rs. 1,113 crores in the previous fiscal.

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EBITDA increased 133 percent YoY to Rs. 1,774 crores from Rs. 762 crores, with EBITDA margin improving to 73 percent from 63 percent in FY25. Profit Before Tax stood at Rs. 1,690 crores, registering 142 percent growth over the previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 138 percent YoY to Rs. 1,332 crores, compared to Rs. 560 crores in FY25. PAT margin improved to 55 percent from 46 percent.

Q4FY26 Performance Highlights

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, revenue from operations stood at Rs. 889 crores, reflecting approximately 205 percent growth over Q4FY25. Total income for the quarter came in at Rs. 925 crores, up 189 percent YoY.

Quarterly EBITDA increased around 271 percent to Rs. 703 crores from Rs. 189 crores in Q4FY25, while EBITDA margin stood at 76 percent. PAT for Q4FY26 rose nearly 291 percent year-on-year to Rs. 530 crores, compared to Rs. 135 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Growth Driven By Bullion, Energy and Product Expansion

According to MCX Managing Director & CEO Praveena Rai, the company’s operating revenue more than doubled with 113 percent YoY growth, driven by focused strategy, strong execution, increased participation across all segments, new members and new products.

MCX stated that bullion and energy remained strong growth pillars, supported by healthy growth in metals. Year-on-year ADT growth in Futures & Options was recorded at 496 percent for bullion, 116 percent for metals and 29 percent for energy. The exchange also expanded its product offerings during FY26 with launches including Electricity Futures, BULLDEX Options, Cardamom Futures, Nickel Futures, Gold Ten Futures, Gold Monthly Options and Silver Monthly Options.

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Particiption And Technology Expansion

MCX reported growth in traded clients to 20.90 lakhs in FY26 from 13 lakhs in FY25. The exchange also highlighted robust delivery-driven contracts, including Gold at 21 MT, Silver at 401 MT and Base Metals at 95,781.

The company stated that it continued strengthening technology infrastructure and cyber resilience, enabling systems to handle a sharp increase in trading volumes while maintaining stability and scalability.

Disclaimer: This article is based entirely on the financial and operational information released by MCX for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.