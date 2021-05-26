Mahanadi Coalfields observes Anti-Terrorism Day

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on May 21 observed Anti-Terrorism Day with employees taking a pledge to uphold & promote peace, social harmony & understanding among all fellow human beings & fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives & values. P K Sinha, CMD, MCL administrated the pledge via video-conferencing. OP Singh, Director (Tech/Ops), KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Projects and Planning) were prominent among Area General Managers and Heads of Departments who joined for taking the pledge.