MCA Allows CSR Funds Through Social Stock Exchanges

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Companies can now use a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budgets to support social causes through Social Stock Exchanges (SSEs), following a key regulatory change by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The ministry has amended Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, allowing investments in Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments listed on Social Stock Exchanges to qualify as eligible CSR spending.

The amendment was notified on May 27 and marks an important step towards strengthening India's social finance ecosystem.

Under the revised framework, companies can allocate up to 10 percent of their annual CSR expenditure through these instruments.

What The Amendment Means

The new rule creates an additional channel for companies to support non-profit organisations through a regulated market platform.

Until now, CSR spending was largely directed through direct projects, foundations or charitable organisations.

With the amendment, corporates can now contribute to eligible social initiatives by subscribing to ZCZP instruments issued by registered non-profit organisations on Social Stock Exchanges.

Industry experts believe the move could attract more institutional funding into the social sector while ensuring greater transparency.

The regulated structure is also expected to improve accountability and reporting standards.

Understanding ZCZP Instruments

Zero Coupon Zero Principal instruments are unique financial products designed specifically for social impact funding.

Unlike traditional bonds, these instruments do not provide any financial return to investors and do not repay the principal amount invested.

Instead, they act as a fundraising tool for non-profit organisations seeking support for social and development projects.

The focus remains entirely on creating measurable social impact rather than generating financial gains.

The framework also requires issuers to meet disclosure and compliance requirements laid down by regulators.

Social Stock Exchange Ecosystem Gets A Boost

The Social Stock Exchange concept was first proposed in the Union Budget 2019-20 as a way to connect social enterprises and voluntary organisations with capital markets.

Since then, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has developed regulations governing the platform.

The latest amendment is expected to significantly strengthen the ecosystem by bringing CSR funding into the exchange-based model.

According to Sriram Krishnan, the change will help corporates deploy CSR funds through a transparent, regulated and impact-focused platform.

Benefits For Companies And Non-Profits

The amendment is expected to benefit both companies and social enterprises.

For corporates, it offers a structured and transparent route for CSR deployment.

For non-profit organisations, it creates a new source of funding and wider access to institutional support.

Experts believe the move will encourage outcome-based social investments while improving governance, disclosure standards and trust within the social sector.

The change is also expected to increase awareness and participation in India's evolving social finance market.