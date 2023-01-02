MBA surpasses data science and AI as most sought-after qualification by recruiters, according to upGrad

shuttershock

Halfway into 2022, edtech firm upGrad had announced plans to hire 3,000 people in three months as the global tech sector was about to be hit by mass layoffs. By December, as funding for online education startups dried up, reports emerged that like Byju's, upGrad may also fire hundreds to stay afloat. Amidst these headwinds, the platform has revealed that it facilitated the graduation of 10,000 students via online courses in 2022.

Management skills most sought after

A whopping hike of 567 per cent was also clocked in October-November-December, for MBA students hired during the year. This is explained by the company data that places MBA as the most preferred qualification among recruiters. It was followed by skills in data science, AI-powered machine learning (ML), and digital marketing, which were preferred during placements.

Data paves the way to the future

According to the information released by upGrad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, were the top three cities for recruitments followed by Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai. As for globally sought after skills, data science topped the charts, for aspirants looking to get hired in tech.

Digital marketing in focus

Companies have been able to expand their reach quickly as compared to the traditional means via online customer acquisition such as social media, which are driving the demand for digital marketing professionals. The rising demand also poses a challenge for companies which are looking for experienced employees with data science and AI knowhow.