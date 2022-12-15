Mazda Europe selects Wipro for application transformation in a 5 year, multi-million dollar deal | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Wipro Limited, has announced that it has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe to deliver next generation managed services for its entire application landscape in an exchange filing.

Mazda is currently transforming itself into a more centralized organization with harmonized business processes and standardized business capabilities, resulting in reduced cost and complexity. This strategic relationship with Wipro will help industrialize Mazda IT, digitize processes, and further enable agile DevOps ways of working while infusing state-of-the-art tools to drive automation.

Alex Janssens, Vice President, IT & Supply Logistics, Mazda Motor Logistics, Europe said, "Mazda was looking for a partner that was culturally aligned and understood our application landscape complexity, operational nuances and business imperatives. Wipro stood out in the selection process for its best-in-class capabilities and credentials in the automotive industry, blended with a high-performance Agile, DevOps operating model and a robust automation platform to drive efficiency in Mazda’s IT operations.”

According to Sarat Chand, Vice President & Managing Director, Benelux, Wipro Limited, "This significant win is recognition of our relentless pursuit to partner with our clients in progressing their transformation agendas. Wipro will implement a high-performance operating model with new ways of working, integrating support and development functions, enabled by Wipro’s assets and IPs to accelerate value-realization for Mazda to help achieve its 2030 vision. In addition, this win is also a validation of Wipro’s focus on Belgium as a key growth market and our ambition to be a partner of choice in the Belgian market.”