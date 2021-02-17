Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers third Scorpene class submarine to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) continues its saga of ‘self-reliance’ ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ Initiative of the Government of India, with the delivery of the third Scorpene Submarine of Project P-75 on February 16, to the Indian Navy, subsequently to be commissioned into Indian Navy as INS Karanj. The Acceptance Document was signed by VAdm Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM, IN (retd), Chairman & Managing Director MDL and RAdm B Sivakumar, VSM, Chief of Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command in the presence of MDL Directors and Navy personnel at MDL.

With the delivery of Karanj, India further cements its position as a submarine building nation and MDL has lived up to its reputation as one of the India’s leading shipyards with capacity and capability to meet requirements and aspirations of the Indian Navy in all dimensions. The delivery of three Submarines namely, Khanderi, Kalvari and now Karanj, reaffirmed India’s membership in the exclusive group of submarine building nations.

The fourth submarine, Vela, launched on May 6, 2019, has commenced her sea trials, fifth submarine Vagir, was launched on November 12, 2020 and has commenced her harbour sea trials whilst the sixth submarine is presently in the advance stage of outfitting.

Two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in service today, after more than 25 years a clear testimony of MDL’s quality of construction. MDL also achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the Medium Refit-cum-Upgradation of all the four SSK class submarines of the Indian Navy. It is presently carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine.