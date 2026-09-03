Max Healthcare To Invest ₹6,200 Crore To Expand Capacity To 10,000 Beds In 3 Years: CMD Abhay Soi

Max Healthcare plans major capacity expansion as domestic demand and medical tourism drive growth in India | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, September 3, 2026: Max Healthcare Institute aims to reach a capacity of 10,000 beds in the next three years with an investment of about Rs 6,200 crore, the company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Abhay Soi said on Thursday.

The expansion is fuelled by rising domestic demand and India's growing stature as a global medical tourism hub, he said.

Medical Tourism Drives Growth

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the inauguration of Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital here, the CMD further highlighted that medical tourism currently accounts for 9 per cent of the company's business, with the hospital chain treating over 40,000 international patients from 180 countries annually.

Inaugurated the new building of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi. The new facility marks another milestone in the hospital chain’s 25-year journey of service to the people, in which it provided 3.60 lakh people with state-of-the-art free medical care worth… pic.twitter.com/nK2gjnltDG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 3, 2026

"We are the answer to the world's healthcare problems. I can tell you that the comparative advantage we have -- outcomes that compare to the best of the West at a cost which is less than 5 per cent of their cost -- is unmatched by any other nation," he said.

New Delhi Facility Inaugurated

The announcement follows the inauguration of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present as the guest of honour at the event.

The new facility is the latest addition to the Max Saket cluster, which has now grown to approximately 1,200 beds, making it the largest private sector hospital facility in Delhi. The CMD noted that the facility is designed to cater to the "aspirations of young India", incorporating the latest generation of technology, including AI platforms, robotics, and immunotherapy.

Expansion Across City Tiers

Explaining the strategy behind expanding in a Tier-1 city like Delhi when many players are moving to Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, the CMD said, "We ran out of capacity in our existing hospitals. While we expand in Tier-2, there is a massive, continuing need in Tier-1 as well. About 40-45 per cent of our total business is 'upcountry,' coming from neighbouring states, and not just the NCR."

The group, which had 3,500 beds two years ago, has already crossed the 6,000-bed mark. The move to 10,000 beds will be funded through internal accruals. The CMD also indicated that while the current 10,000-bed target is based on "build-outs" (organic expansion), the company remains open to planned acquisitions.

India’s Healthcare Advantage

Addressing the economics of private healthcare, the CMD noted that the sector is capital-intensive, with technology and equipment depreciating every 10 years.

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"Selling Indian healthcare has never been a problem because Indian doctors and nurses are recognised globally. It is the improving image and soft power of India that is now encouraging more people to seek the country as a safe and high-quality destination for medical treatment," he added.

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