Max Healthcare inks pact for genomics research with Anuva

The pact involves Max Healthcare providing its expertise in clinical research along with a base for data and sample collection.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Max Healthcare and genomics biotech firm Anuva have joined forces to for genomic-based research focusing on communicable and non-communicable diseases in India, through an MoU. To be conducted over the next five years, the research will seek insights on application of precision medicine for breast cancer, lung cancer, diabetes, cardiac disease, kidney disease, and drug resistant tuberculosis, among others.

Anuva provides translational research for a diverse genomic bio and data bank that will cater to Asian populations. The agreement also involves working on the possibility of conducting joint training, fellowships, exchange visits, knowledge and technology transfer.

