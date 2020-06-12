Max Healthcare clarifies after outrage on Twitter over exorbitant prices

Meanwhile, with a rapid increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases, India has now taken the fourth spot in the list of countries worst hit by the deadly pandemic.

India entered the top 10 list on May 24, during the fourth phase of the lockdown. And, in just 18 days, India has surpassed countries like Italy, Spain to take the fourth spot.

On March 25, when the first phase of the lockdown began, only ten people had died, with positive cases just over 500.

But as India began to reopen, in a bid to revive its economy, the nation witnessed a massive surge in the number of cases. On Thursday, 9,996 cases was the nation's highest increase ever.

The death rate, however, has been low compared to other countries. A total of 8,498 patients have succumbed to the virus so far. Out of those 8,498 deaths, the state of Maharashtra accounts for the majority of them with 3,717 reported deaths.

On Friday, Mumbai crossed a rather disturbing milestone, becoming the only state in India to have recorded over 1 lakh cases.

3493 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the western state over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,01,141. Of these, a total of 47,793 people have made a full recovery and have been discharged till date. The Maharashtra Health Department adds that 1718 people were discharged on Friday.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi in the number of positive cases with the latter having a total tally of 34,687.