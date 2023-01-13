Max Financial Services' MD Mohit Talwar retires

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMax Financial Services' MD Mohit Talwar retires

Talwar was elevated as the Managing Director of Max Financial Services Limited with effect from January 15, 2016, for a period of five years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
maxfinancialservices.com
According to a regulatory filing, Mohit Talwar has retired as the Managing Director of Max Financial Services Limited, on January 14, 2023. Simultaneously, he will cease to be a director on the Board of the Company.

Talwar had joined Max Financial Services Limited on November 1, 2007, as DirectorBusiness Development. He was appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Max Financial Services Limited on February 14, 2012. Talwar was then elevated as the Managing Director of Max Financial Services Limited with effect from January 15, 2016, for a period of five years.

Talwar was also appointed as the Managing Director of Erstwhile Max India Limited with effect from January 15, 2016. He was the Vice Chairman of Max Group of companies. During his tenure with the Max Group, he has successfully leveraged his relationships with institutional investors, hedge funds, banks and private equity firms and has led several complex corporate finance and financial structuring deals to ensure adequate investment and liquidity for the Group's operations. In the past, he has been associated with Standard Chartered, ANZ Grindlays and Bank of Nova Scotia.

