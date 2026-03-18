Max Financial Services Highlights ₹251.95 Billion Premium & 16.33 Billion VNB In 9M FY26

Max Financial Services Limited shared its latest investor presentation on March 18, 2026, highlighting strong growth in its Axis Max Life Insurance business. |

Noida: Max Financial is doubling down on its life insurance growth story, showcasing strong momentum across premiums, assets, and profitability as its insurance arm continues to scale.

Axis Max Life Insurance reported gross written premium of Rs 251.95 billion in 9M FY26, up from Rs 213.60 billion in the same period last year. Individual adjusted first-year premium stood at Rs 63.96 billion, while total APE reached Rs 69.08 billion. The growth reflects sustained traction across both proprietary and partnership distribution channels.

Assets under management rose to Rs 1,926.68 billion as of December 2025, compared with Rs 1,717.05 billion a year earlier, as seen in the financial summary on page 6. Embedded value increased to Rs 281.10 billion, while the company maintained a solvency ratio of 201 percent, indicating strong capital adequacy and balance sheet resilience.

Value of new business grew to Rs 16.33 billion from Rs 12.55 billion, with new business margins improving to 23.6 percent from 21.9 percent. Policies sold reached 638 thousand, while individual new business sum assured rose to Rs 3,676.79 billion, reflecting improved product mix and higher protection-led demand.

As highlighted on page 3, Axis Max Life maintains around 10 percent private market share and ranks among the top players in individual retail sum assured. The company continues to benefit from a wide distribution network of 585 branches, over 12,200 partner branches, and approximately 154 thousand agents. Max Financial Services’ latest presentation underscores consistent growth across key financial and operational metrics, positioning its insurance business for sustained expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s investor presentation and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.