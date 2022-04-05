Mauji Time Cafe to raise funds for growth, expansion

Mauji, Pune’s first and India’s largest time-based cafe,is all set to expand to different parts of India and globally. It is currently seeking close to a million dollars in equity and debt funding. These funds will be used for its expansion and set up across 8 cities in India, along with technology advancements and building F&B capabilities.

From the acquired funds, Mauji Time Cafe will use 75 percent in setting up new locations and 25 percent for talent acquisition, F&B, marketing, and brand building.

The current month-on-month growth is between 25-35 percent with a growth of more than 350 percentsince its inception about a year ago. The current average footfall that Mauji sees at the moment is about 30-40 people per day, which is all organic. These visitors come to Mauji for either a cup of coffee, to work, to spend time with friends, and sometimes even to read a book, it said in a press statement.

Vandita Purohit, Founder, Mauji Time Cafe said, “I strongly believe that third spaces (another term used for cafes, community spaces, etc) are evolving in a different way altogether. It needs to serve a very different purpose. We want to visit and be at places other than our homes and place of work more than often. However, every place these days has become so commercialized, they are losing the warmth and comfort and I think that needs to be retained. We need to keep the customer's needs in mind before everything else.”

With a current investment of Rs 1 crore, Mauji is looking to expand to cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Himachal, and Goa. It is also gearing up for an international expansion in the near future.

Mauji Time Cafe is a time-based cafe that offers multiple experiences for multiple moods - specially curated for its patrons. Founded by entrepreneur Vandita Purohit, this Indo-Bohemian Cafe will host a time cafe, studio space, workspace, event spaces, maker space, screening lounge, and a library. Their first space is in Pune, at the heart of the city in Bhosale Nagar, spread across a massive 5,500 sq bungalow space amidst lush green surroundings, right in the city yet away from the hustle.



Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:13 PM IST