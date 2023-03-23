Mastek earns 2023 ‘Great Place to Work’ certification | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek, a turnkey & trusted digital engineering & cloud transformation partner, today announced that it has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work in India and the UK. Mastek has been rated high on multiple parameters - diverse and inclusive culture, growth mindset, safety at the workplace, shared accountability, integrity, resourcefulness, people connect, customer excellence, and just the warm feeling of being home at Mastek!

Great Place To Work is the global authority that helps organizations benchmark their workplace culture and produce high-performing results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. This authority conducts surveys and examines employees' sentiments and well-being to help make organizations data-driven people decisions.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO of Mastek Group, said, "This recognition is a testament to our collective commitment to ensure Mastek remains a people centric, empowering, and inclusive workplace. An organization where people are respected for being their authentic selves, trust, value & velocity are key operating principles, and all employees (our Mastekeers) have a platform to drive excellence, innovation, and change while advancing their careers."

“At Mastek, we have built an ecosystem that promotes collaboration, growth mind-set and shared accountability,” said Maninder Kapoor Puri, Global CHRO and Diversity Officer, Mastek. She further added, “Totally thrilled that Mastek 4.0, and the commitment of our people to live our values and uphold a culture of inclusivity, empowerment, and excellence is being recognized externally. This acknowledgement validates our leading people's practices that encourage Mastekeers to unlock their potential, and pursue their dreams.”

“We were thoroughly impressed with the favorable employee sentiments reflected in the feedback we received during our evaluation process. Mastek’s employees spoke positively about their Trust in the Management, Pride in their Job and Camaraderie with their colleagues. The organization’s commitment to creating a positive work environment and fostering a culture of trust and respect is truly commendable,” said Basuri Dutta, Vice President, Great Place to Work Institute. She further added “It is evident that Mastek is working diligently to ensure that their employees are not only satisfied, but also engaged and motivated in their work. The organization’s efforts to provide opportunities for professional growth have undoubtedly contributed to the positive feedback we received.”

Mastek regards people-centric culture and encourages Mastekeers to believe in their true potential. The employees get nurtured to ensure their well-being, training to upskill, reskill, and cross-skill, and above all, contributing to making decisions concerning their quality of work and life. Mastek has a lean management structure, and all 6000+ Musketeers are trusted to be empowered leaders capable of making informed decisions.