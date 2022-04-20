Mastek consolidated PAT rises to Rs 79.90 cr in March '22 quarter; shares up

Mastek Limited has posted net profit of Rs. 79.90 crores for the period ended March 31, 2022 as against net profit of Rs. 73.64 crores for the period ended December 31, 2021.

Net sales are at Rs 68.48 crore in March 2022 up 16.4 percent from Rs. 58.83 crore in March 2021.

It reported total income of Rs. 599.46 crores during the period ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs. 557.65 crores during the period ended December 31, 2021.

The company has reported EPS of Rs. 26.15 for the period ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs. 24.17 for the period ended December 31, 2021

At 11.33, Mastek shares were trading 1.16 percent at Rs 2,840.95 apiece on BSE.

Commenting on the FY22 results, Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek, said: “We are pleased to report another robust quarter and financial year driven by our continuous focus on digital engineering & cloud transformation services. Our strong performance is demonstrated in FY22 by revenue growth of 26.8 percent and an annual EBITDA Margin of 21.2 percent. Mastek’s ability to execute business process transformation services and our differentiation in Oracle Cloud has helped us win some large deals and grow accounts during the year. We are witnessing strong demand acceleration as reflected in our record 12 months order backlog of $193.8 mn as of March 2022. Mastek is uniquely positioned to be the business solutions provider of choice as we partner with our clients to decomplex digital with trust, value and velocity.”

Arun Agarwal, Global Chief Financial Officer, Mastek, said: “Q4FY22 was another quarter of consistent financial performance with revenue growth of 5.4 percent sequentially. The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per share taking the total dividend payout for the year to 380 percent. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are confident that increased demand for digital engineering and cloud transformation services, our next-gen capabilities coupled with strategic investments, position us well to sustain the growth momentum, create value for our customers and maximize value for our shareholders.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:48 AM IST