Maruti Suzuki's March sales go down, exports jump to 30,199 | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 1,70,071 units in March 2023 in comparison to 1,70,395 units it sold in March 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEMs of 3,165 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.

The sales of mini and compact segments fell down to 83,414 units whereas passenger cars sales were at 83,714. In contrast the sales of light commercial vehicles went up to 4,024 units in comparison to 3,797 units it sold in March last year.

Total domestic sales dropped to 1,39,952 units in comparison to 1,43,899 units the company sold in the same month in 2022.

For the full financial year 2022-23, the Company posted its highest ever total sales of 1,966,164 units. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,644,876 units with a growth of 20.5% over FY 2021-22, sales to other OEMs of 61,955 units and highest ever exports of 259,333 units.

Why did the sales drop?

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The Company took all possible measures to minimize the impact.

Maruti Suzuki shares

Maruti Suzuki shares on Friday closed at Rs 8,302, up by 0.081 per cent.