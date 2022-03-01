Maruti Suzuki's February sales dented by semiconductor shortages

Semiconductor shortages continued to subdue automaker Maruti Suzuki's production and sales in February 2022.

Accordingly, total sales last month inched-lower on a year-on-year basis to 1,64,056 units from 1,64,469 units during the same period of the corresponding year.

Besides, domestic sales were 1,37,607 units, and sales to other original equipment manufacturers stood at 2,428 units.

Notably, the automaker reported its highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market," the automaker said in a statement.

"The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact."

The shortage has impacted production of vehicles, consequently, elongating waiting periods and escalating cost.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:21 PM IST