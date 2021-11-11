Maruti Suzuki says all-new Celerio most fuel-efficient petrol car

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched compact hatchback 'New Celerio', calling the new vehicle India's "most fuel-efficient petrol car". According to the company, the all-new Celerio offers a mileage of 26.68 km per litre.

The vehicle has been priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh. It is powered by next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with 'Idle Start-Stop' technology.

"The Indian automobile industry has witnessed an unprecedented shift owing to the pandemic which has given a special impetus to the need for personal mobility. India is primarily a small car market, with nearly 46 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales contributed by the hatchbacks," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa, said.

"As a leading car manufacturer, it is our responsibility to drive the revival of the automobile industry. With the all-new Celerio, we endeavour to boost the most important passenger vehicle segment in the country."

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:55 AM IST