Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 vehicles including Ciaz, Brezza, Ertica due to possible defect

HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 vehicles including Ciaz, Brezza, Ertica due to possible defect

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki may fall slightly short of 20-lakh-units production target this fiscal: Shashank Srivastava | PTI
Maruti Suzuki India Limited is recalling 9,125 units of its Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara that were manufactured between November 2 and 28, 2022, the company announced in an exchange filing.

This recall is for the safety of customers and to ensure caution. It was due to a possible defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts. This in very rare cases may lead to seat belt disassembly.

Affected vehicle owners will receive a notification from the company's authorized workshops in order to inspect and replace the faulty parts. This replacement will be free of cost.

