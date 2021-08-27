Maruti Suzuki MAIL programme announced; entries open for 6th cohort

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced it is accepting applications for the sixth cohort of its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme. Early-stage startups working in mobility and automobile space are eligible to participate.

The winning startups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof of Concept (PoC) with the Company. These selected startups will be closely mentored by industry experts in the domestic and international startup ecosystem. The participating startups will be provided with an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into practical and disruptive solutions, and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “In the last two years, we have had an encouraging experience through the MAIL initiative. Already 25 startups are engaged with us and 13 Proof of Concepts have been enabled. Several of these are successfully bringing value to the business of the automobile industry. The sixth cohort will help to expand the initiative further and strengthen the culture of innovation, as we co-create solutions for our customers, business and the industry.”

Interested startups across India can apply for the program by visiting the MAIL website: www.marutisuzukimail.com.

Launched in January 2019, the objective of MAIL programme is to identify and bring together startups with innovative and cutting-edge solutions, and further collaborate to co-create technology led solutions in mobility and automobile space. Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator – an Indo Japanese early stage seed fund, to identify and address the early-stage startups with innovative and customer-oriented solutions. The potential of applicants is analyzed, necessary support and guidance is provided for their growth as a part of a 3 month acceleration period. So far, Maruti Suzuki has engaged with 25 startups and eight of these startups are undergoing acceleration with us. The program has already enabled 13 PoCs.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:07 PM IST