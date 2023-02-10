Maruti Suzuki launches the all-new Tour S | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announces the launch of the All-new Tour S – India’s Most Fuel-Efficient Entry-Level Sedan Taxi, via an exchange filing.

It is now available with a sophisticated new design, plush and roomy interiors, and a spacious boot for enhanced practicality, the All-new Tour S will offer greater value for customers.

The All-new Tour S in this modern avatar will further strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network with an Advanced 1.2L K-Series engine, enhanced safety, and convenience features.

Introducing the All-new Tour S, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The All-new Tour S with modern design, new-age safety features, greater practicality, and Advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine is a revolutionary model for the commercial sedan segment. We are confident of exceeding the expectations of our commercial segment customers once again, as we continue to deliver the perfect sedan experience with the All-new Tour S.”

Based on the latest generation Dzire, the All-new Tour S comes with a striking new front fascia while the rear design is equipped with stylish LED tail lamps and the signature ‘Tour S’ badging.

Modes available

The All-new Tour S is powered by the Advanced 1.2L K-Series engine developing 66kW@6000rpm of maximum power in Petrol mode and 57kW@6000rpm in CNG mode.

Torque output is rated at 113Nm@4400rpm in Petrol mode and 98.5Nm@4300rpm in CNG mode. Available in both Petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, it offers an incredible fuel-efficiency rating of 23.15 km/l for the petrol-fuelled Tour S. The S-CNG version of the Tour S has a rated fuel-efficiency figure of 32.12 km/kg , making it 21% more efficient than the outgoing model.

