Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched mini-SUV 'S-Presso' priced in the range of Rs 3.69 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh.
The company said the mini-SUV has been built afresh on acclaimed 5th generation 'Heartect' platform and uses 40 per cent high tensile steel.
According to Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India: "We continue our endeavour to provide Indian customers with high quality cars backed by affordable pricing. Today's global launch of S-PRESSO stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers."
"I am happy to share that 'S-PRESSO' joins our BS6 range, as the 8th vehicle compliant with new emission norms," he added.
TECHNOLOGY – A FEATURE LOADED THRILLING DRIVE EXPERIENCE
S-PRESSO offers first in its class Steering mounted audio and voice controls. The advanced Smartplay Studio ensures that music, entertainment and navigation are always available with a touch. It has a user friendly and vibrant graphic user interface, compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other Smartplay Studio Apps.
Under the hood of the S-PRESSO is a proven 1.0 L K10 engine with BS6 compliance. Equipped with both Manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) options, it delivers a peppy performance and great fuel efficiency.
SAFETY & AUGMENTED STRENGTH: ALWAYS BY YOUR SIDE
S-PRESSO is a result of continuous and consistent effort to reinforce the passenger and pedestrian safety. Built on Suzuki’s 5th Generation HEARTECT platform, S-PRESSO is compliant with all the latest Indian safety regulations including frontal offset crash, side impact and with pedestrian safety. The HEARTECT platform gives better impact absorption and energy dispersion power to the body structure to ensure passenger safety.
S-PRESSO boasts of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), seat belts with pre-tensioners and force Limiters, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist system, high speed warning alert and reverse parking sensors.
Specifications
Length
3565 mm
Max Torque
90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Height
1564 mm (Vxi/Vxi+)
1549 mm (Std/Lxi)
Width
1520 mm
Max Power
50 kW @ 5500rpm
Wheel Base
2380 mm
Fuel Efficiency
21.7 kmpl (Vxi/Vxi+) 21.4 kmpl (Std/Lxi)
Range of colours
Solid Sizzle Orange (New) | Pearl Starry Blue (New)|
Superior White | Solid Fire Red | Metallic Granite Grey | Metallic Silky Silver
Prices of S-PRESSO
(Ex Showroom in Rs)
5-Speed MT
AGS
Standard
3,69,000
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)