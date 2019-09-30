Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched mini-SUV 'S-Presso' priced in the range of Rs 3.69 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh.

The company said the mini-SUV has been built afresh on acclaimed 5th generation 'Heartect' platform and uses 40 per cent high tensile steel.

According to Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India: "We continue our endeavour to provide Indian customers with high quality cars backed by affordable pricing. Today's global launch of S-PRESSO stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers."

"I am happy to share that 'S-PRESSO' joins our BS6 range, as the 8th vehicle compliant with new emission norms," he added.

TECHNOLOGY – A FEATURE LOADED THRILLING DRIVE EXPERIENCE

S-PRESSO offers first in its class Steering mounted audio and voice controls. The advanced Smartplay Studio ensures that music, entertainment and navigation are always available with a touch. It has a user friendly and vibrant graphic user interface, compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other Smartplay Studio Apps.

Under the hood of the S-PRESSO is a proven 1.0 L K10 engine with BS6 compliance. Equipped with both Manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) options, it delivers a peppy performance and great fuel efficiency.

SAFETY & AUGMENTED STRENGTH: ALWAYS BY YOUR SIDE

S-PRESSO is a result of continuous and consistent effort to reinforce the passenger and pedestrian safety. Built on Suzuki’s 5th Generation HEARTECT platform, S-PRESSO is compliant with all the latest Indian safety regulations including frontal offset crash, side impact and with pedestrian safety. The HEARTECT platform gives better impact absorption and energy dispersion power to the body structure to ensure passenger safety.

S-PRESSO boasts of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), seat belts with pre-tensioners and force Limiters, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist system, high speed warning alert and reverse parking sensors.

Specifications

Length

3565 mm

Max Torque

90 Nm @ 3500 rpm

Height

1564 mm (Vxi/Vxi+)

1549 mm (Std/Lxi)

Width

1520 mm

Max Power

50 kW @ 5500rpm

Wheel Base

2380 mm

Fuel Efficiency

21.7 kmpl (Vxi/Vxi+) 21.4 kmpl (Std/Lxi)

Range of colours

Solid Sizzle Orange (New) | Pearl Starry Blue (New)|

Superior White | Solid Fire Red | Metallic Granite Grey | Metallic Silky Silver

Prices of S-PRESSO

(Ex Showroom in Rs)

5-Speed MT

AGS

Standard

3,69,000