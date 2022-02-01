Maruti Suzuki India sales dip 4% to 1,54,379 units in January 2022

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a 3.96 per cent fall in total wholesales at 1,54,379 units in January.

The company said that the domestic sales slipped 8 per cent to 1,36,442 units as against 1,48,307 units in January 2021.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," the company stated.

The company added that sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 25.91 per cent to 18,634 units as compared with 25,153 in the same month last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:32 PM IST