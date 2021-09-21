Maruti Suzuki India launches Kam Se Kaam Banega campaign

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, introduces ‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’, an integrated campaign to celebrate three decades of leadership in offering country’s most fuel-efficient cars.

The 3600 campaign carries forward the narrative on ‘fuel-efficiency’ - an extension of Maruti Suzuki’s ‘People Technology’ campaign which celebrates innovations and technologies that delight customers, it said in a press release.

‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’ draws inspiration from the innate need of Indian consumer to expect maximum fuel efficiency from cars without compromising on performance and safety. A testimony to the same is the fact that “Fuel Efficiency” is one of the most important parameters while making the car purchase decision.

Over the years, the company has systematically invested in advanced technologies to achieve higher goals in improving vehicle fuel efficiency yet offering products at affordable price to consumers. These technological interventions have fulfilled objectives of enhancing the fuel-efficiency, improving drivability and safety of Maruti Suzuki offerings.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:33 PM IST