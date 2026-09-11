Maruti Suzuki Faces Supply Crunch With 1.8 Lakh Pending Bookings Ahead Of Festive Season

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Maruti Suzuki India is witnessing strong demand ahead of the festive season, with the country’s largest carmaker gaining market share despite facing supply constraints.

The company currently has around 1.80 lakh pending bookings and limited inventory of only 15-16 days across its dealer network, Moneycontrol reported.

“We will have good supplies from January 2027 onwards,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, was cited as saying in the report.

“We have 1.80 lakh pending bookings. We have network stock for only 15-16 days. Had we got 30 days of network stock, then in the festive time, we would have fired on all cylinders. We are short of vehicles for the festive season,” he said.

Production expansion yet to reach full capacity

Banerjee said the company’s newly commissioned plants require time to achieve their planned production levels because of their high degree of automation.

During April-July FY27, Maruti Suzuki’s domestic passenger vehicle wholesales increased 35.77% year-on-year to 7,21,431 units, compared with 5,31,348 units in the same period last year. The overall passenger vehicle industry grew 28.02% during the period.

As a result, Maruti Suzuki’s domestic market share improved to 41.66% from 39.28%, marking a recovery after a decline in FY26.

Banerjee said the company aims to outperform industry growth in FY27, though achieving this target will depend on how quickly production capacity increases.

Maruti targets higher capacity by FY31

The automaker’s annual production capacity has increased to 29 lakh units following the commissioning of its fourth plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat and the second facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana.

Hansalpur contributes 10 lakh units of capacity, while Manesar has 9 lakh units. Kharkhoda and Gurugram each have annual capacity of 5 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki has increased its FY27 capital expenditure plan by 40% to ₹14,000 crore. The company aims to invest ₹77,500 crore by FY31 as it works towards expanding annual production capacity to 40 lakh vehicles.