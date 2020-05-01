Maruti Suzuki announces zero sales for April citing lockdown

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.
The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, MSI said in a statement.
This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed, it added The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.
The company said the units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown from March 25, 2020. The lockdown was supposed to have extended till April 14, but chief ministers across the country urged the prime minister to extend the lockdown. It is now supposed to end on May 3 i.e. on Sunday.
However, despite this, certain states are still extending the lockdown further.
Barring essential services, every thing else is shut down. People have been advised to stay at home and not step out unless it's absolutely necessary.
