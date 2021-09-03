Maruti recalls 1,81,754 units of various models to replace faulty motor generator unit

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it is recalling 1,81,754 units of petrol trims of various models, including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and XL6, to replace faulty motor generator unit.

As a responsible corporate, keeping in mind customer safety, the company has announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

This is to inspect for a possible defect in 1,81,754 units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 to October 27, 2020, it added.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects, MSI noted.

"In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost," it added.

Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from the company's authorised workshops, the auto major said.

The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021, it added.

Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicles, the automaker advised its customers.

The motor generator unit helps in giving more power to the engine.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:43 PM IST