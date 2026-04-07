Markets Volatile After Early Recovery, Sensex At 74,007 & Nifty Near 22,946 Amid Global Oil Tension

Indian markets remained volatile on Tuesday as early losses were partially recovered. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Indian stock markets witnessed sharp volatility on Tuesday. The indices opened weak, saw a quick recovery, but failed to hold gains later in the session. As per latest data, the Nifty 50 was trading at 22,945.70, down 22.55 points, while the BSE Sensex stood at 74,007.92, lower by 98.93 points.

The day started on a weak note, with Nifty around 22,950. It soon dropped sharply to the day’s low near 22,719, before recovering to above 22,900 levels. However, another round of selling dragged markets lower again.

Global Tensions Keep Investors Cautious

Investor sentiment remained under pressure due to rising global tensions. US President Donald Trump’s strong stance on Iran and warning over the Strait of Hormuz increased concerns about oil supply disruption.

Brent crude prices surged above USD 110 per barrel, raising fears of inflation and higher input costs globally. This kept traders cautious throughout the session.

RBI Policy Decision in Focus

On the domestic front, investors stayed alert ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, expected on Wednesday. Market participants avoided aggressive bets, leading to choppy movement in benchmark indices.

Broader Markets Under Pressure

The broader market remained weak compared to benchmarks. Midcap and smallcap stocks saw selling pressure.

Sector-wise, auto stocks declined nearly 2%, making them the worst performers. Banking and PSU bank stocks also traded under pressure. However, metal and media stocks provided some support, trading in positive territory for most of the session.

Intraday Movement Highlights

- Early fall to 22,740 levels

- Sharp recovery to 22,900+

- High near 22,966

- Sudden drop below 22,850

Continued volatility till noon

Overall, markets reflected uncertainty, with global cues and policy expectations driving cautious trading.

Disclaimer: This article is based only on the provided data and market updates. It is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice.