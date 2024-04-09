Markets Usher In Green Again, As Major Tata Stocks Make Gains

The company's initial public offerings were up for public subscription during May 20-24, and received 2.72 times subscription. /Representative image |

The Indian markets opened in Green on Tuesday with Sensex at 74,933.65, up by 191.15 points, and Nifty at 22,720.95, up by 54.65 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,673.05 also up by 91.35 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and TCS were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Reliance, L&T and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.31 against the dollar, losing 0.01 per cent of its value.

Markets on Monday

Stock markets ended Monday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the week at 74,742.50, marking a gain of 494.28 points or 0.67 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,660.95, up by 147.25 points or 0.65 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 72.70 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 48,565.75.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, NTPC and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the major gainers whereas Infosys, HCL and Titan were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Eicher Motor, JSE Steel and SBI Life were the top gainers. Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.19 to USD 86.62 a barrel at 0717 IST. Brent crude prices jumped by USD 0.24 to USD 90.62 a barrel at 0717 IST.

On Friday both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Nasdaq rose.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,202.39 gaining 1.95 points or 0.04 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,892.80 rising 11.24 points or 0.03 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 5.43 points or 0.03 per cent to reach 16,253.96.

The Asian indices started in Green, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.60 per cent to reach 39,581.31, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.83 per cent to rise to 16,871.81 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.13 per cent to reach 2,721.09.