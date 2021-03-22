Markets trading in red: Stocks of RIL, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid, IndusInd among others drag the market

Equity market in India opened in red on Monday. While Sensex opened at 49,878.77 points, it touched a low of 49,516.48 points. In the case of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at 14,736. 30 points.

On Monday, Asian markets gave a mixed reaction after the US Federal Reserve’s announced that it would end some emergency measures put in place last year. In addition, the rising bond yields and inflation led to volatility in Asian markets.

At 10:51 am IST, the Sensex was down 322.03 points or 0.65 per cent at 49,536.21, and the Nifty was down 77 points or 0.52 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, among others were the laggards. Stocks of Dr. Reddy’s, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever and others were the gainers.

BSE Sensex 50 traded at 15,311.93 points during the early trading.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 72.48 per dollar on Monday as against Friday's close of Rs 72.51.