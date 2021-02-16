Markets trade in red: Metal stocks up; IT stocks like TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Mindtree and others drag

After touching a high of 52,516.76 points, BSE Sensex was down at 51,887.62 points during the day. Meanwhile, NSE was down 0.35 per cent at 15, 260 points at 1.13 pm. While metal stocks were trading over 2 per cent, IT stocks were dragging the market.

Shares of TCS, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Infosys, Wipro and others were down by over 1 per cent. 3i Infotech, Mindtree, NIIT, Persistent Systems, 63 Moons, Nucleus and other IT firms were trading below 3 per cent.

During the day, Wipro touched a low of Rs 433.80 per piece, Infyosys touched a low of Rs 1288.55 per share, TCS share dropped to Rs 3,100.25 per piece; and Mindtree traded at a low of Rs 1,672.35 per piece.