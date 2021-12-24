Markets take a breather after 3-session gains as realty, power, banking stocks tumble on selling pressure

The stock market indices tumbled after a three-session gains. On December 25, at the closing bell, the Sensex was down 190.97 points or 0.33 percent at 57,124.31. Nifty gave up 17,000-mark before the closing bell. The broader Nifty was down 0.40 percent at 17,003.75. Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5-1 percent.

Among the top Nifty losers were Grasim Industries, ONGC, Eicher Motors, NTPC while HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Asian Paints and Wipro were the gainers on the Nifty on December 24.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, "The markets started the week with correction amid concerns of rising Omicron variant cases and increasing hawkishness from global Central Banks. In line with global markets, the domestic markets recovered some losses during the week. BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the week almost flat. With market volatility, defensive sectors saw interest from the market participants. BSE IT, BSE FMCG, and BSE Healthcare index gave positive returns. On the other hand, BSE Bankex and BSE Oil & Gas index witnessed selling pressure. While the US 10-year treasury yield remained broadly stable, oil prices have again started to move higher. So far this month, FII continues to be a net seller in the Indian market. Apart from inflation and global Central Bank announcements, global and domestic markets will continue to keep track of the Omicron variant spread."

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:46 PM IST