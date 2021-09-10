Markets shut today: BSE, NSE, forex shut on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

The stock markets will remain shut today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The currency markets will also be shut for the day. The capital, currency and derivatives markets will resume trading on Monday, September 13.

The commodity market will remain shut for the morning session--9 AM-5 PM. However, it will remain open for the evening session, from 5 PM till 11:30 PM.

Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also closed. There is no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets either. Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is celebrated in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

A day earlier, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 55 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 58,305 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 16 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,369.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied on Friday after two days of losses but were still in a nervous mood as global investors grappled with how best to interpret central banks' cautious moves to end stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.47 percent in early trading but was still down around 0.8 percent compared to last week's close.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25 percent while the gains were lead by Hong Kong with the local benchmark rebounding 1.5 per cent.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:27 AM IST