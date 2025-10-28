 Markets Regulator SEBI Puts Sterlite Electric's IPO On Hold
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has put the proposed initial public offer (IPO) of Sterlite Electric Ltd on hold, according to an update on the watchdog's website on Monday.Sebi, however, has not disclosed the reason for placing the IPO in abeyance.The company, part of the Vedanta Group, had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi in early October.

The proposed IPO comprised a fresh issue of 77.9 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of an equal number of shares by the promoter and existing shareholders, according to the draft papers.Under the OFS, promoter Twin Star Overseas Ltd, along with existing shareholders Kailash Chandra Maheshwari, Jacob John G, and Ramguru Radhakrishnan, will offload shares.

Sterlite Electric (formerly Sterlite Power Transmission) is engaged in manufacturing capital goods and providing system integration solutions for the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, catering to both domestic and international markets.In 2025, a total of 84 companies have already tapped the mainboard market through maiden public offerings, and two issues are lined up for this week itself. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

