Markets Rally For Second Straight Week, Nifty Closes At 24,353 And Sensex Jumps 505 Points To 78,493

Indian stock markets gained for the second straight week, with benchmark indices rising over 1 percent. |

Mumbai: The stock market saw a strong and steady rise this week. It started calmly on Monday, but as the days passed, buying activity increased. By the end of the week, markets gained good momentum and closed higher for the second week in a row, with benchmark indices rising more than 1 percent.

Midcap Stocks Lead The Market

The biggest highlight of the week was the strong performance of midcap stocks. While large companies moved slowly, investors showed strong interest in midcap and smallcap shares. The midcap index rose nearly 4 percent during the week.

Stocks like Suzlon Energy, NLC India and RVNL performed well and gave good returns to investors.

Investor Wealth Rises Sharply

By the end of the week, the total market value of companies listed on BSE increased by around Rs 14 lakh crore. This means investors’ wealth saw a strong jump, showing positive market sentiment.

Sector Performance Remains Positive

Almost all sectors ended the week in the green, except Nifty Auto. Capital market and defence sectors were the top performers, rising 6–7 percent and supporting the market rally.

Friday Trading: Strong Closing

Friday, April 17, was a strong day for the markets. The day started on a slow note, but buying increased as trading progressed. By the close, markets ended near their highest levels of the day.

Nifty closed at 24,353.55, while Sensex gained 504.86 points to end at 78,493.54, as per the latest data.

Banking Stocks Support Rally

Banking stocks also played an important role. Bank Nifty rose around 500 points to 56,566. However, ICICI Bank was the only major banking stock that closed lower, while others ended in the green.

Stock Action And Rupee Movement

Midcap stocks continued to shine, with the index rising 751 points to 59,898. Market breadth remained strong, showing buying in most stocks.

Angel One and VST Industries jumped over 10 percent, while RVNL gained 3 percent. On the downside, Wipro fell 3 percent and HDFC Life dropped over 2 percent.

The Indian rupee also strengthened and closed at ₹92.93 per US dollar, adding to the positive mood in the market.