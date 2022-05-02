Markets pare early losses to end marginally lower; IT, auto stocks fall most

The benchmark stock market indices started off a fresh month with sluggishness following global cues. Capital goods, auto and IT indices fell a percent each. However, some buying was seen in the FMCG, metal, power and realty names.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal and Nifty Media ended with marginal gains of 0.57 percent and 0.42 percent respectively while Nifty IT and Auto ended losing more than 1 percent each. INDIA VIX jumped 4.43 percent intraday settled at 20.28 indicating volatility going to stay in coming days.

At close, the Sensex was down 84.88 points or 0.15 percent at 56,975.99. The Nifty was down 33.40 points or 0.20 percent at 17,069.10. About 1,201 shares have advanced, 2,180 shares declined, and 175 shares are unchanged.

Among major Nifty losers were Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto and Wipro. Among gainers were IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation and HDFC.

The stock markets will be closed tomorrow (May 3) for Ramzan Eid.

Sumeet Bagadis said, throughout the day index traded in a tight range but at the end of the day banking stocks showed some recovery from intraday low, keeping the 17,000 level on the safe side. While NSE Advance Decline ratio closes at 0.48 percent suggesting maximum stocks remained at the selling side.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking said, "Coming to the OI Data, on the call side highest OI witnessed at 17,300 followed by 17,500 strike price while on the put side, the highest OI was at 16,800 followed by ,strike price. Closing above 17,300 would define a clear trend for taking a long position. At present, the index is having support at 16,900 followed by 16800 levels while resistance is placed at 17,300 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 35500 levels while resistance at 36,800 levels.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:47 PM IST