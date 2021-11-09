Markets open mildly higher: Sensex at 60,500, Nifty up at 18,069

The stock market indices opened flat on Tuesday. At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was down 45.68 points or 0.08 percent at 60,499.93. The Nifty was up 0.50 points or 0.00 percent at 18,069.00. About 1115 shares have advanced, 464 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.

Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia, HDFC, Nestle, HDFC Bank and Titan Company.

Nifty closed higher for the second consecutive session on Nov 08 and closed above 18000 level. At close Nifty was up 0.85% or 151.7 points to 18068.5.

Nifty advanced for the second straight day with higher volumes and positive advance decline ratio. A move above the 18115-18125 band could lead to more upsides while 17947-17970 is a support band for the Nifty in the near term.

Wall Street stock end slightly high

Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, rising early after passage of a US infrastructure spending bill but paring gains late as sliding Tesla shares weighed the indexes down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.27 points, or 0.29 percent, to 36,432.22, the S&P 500 gained 4.17 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,701.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.77 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,982.36.

Asian shares trade higher

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of the US infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.06 percent while Australian shares were down 0.12 percent.

Oil prices up

Oil prices rose on Monday as positive signs for global economic growth supported the outlook for energy demand and the US said it was weighing options to address high prices.

Brent crude was up 71 cents, or 0.83 percent, at $83.44 a barrel by 2:28 pm (1828 GMT), having lost nearly 2 percent last week. US oil gained 68, or 0.84 percent, to $81.95 after a 3 percent fall last week. Both contracts rose by more than $1 a barrel in early trade.

Fuel prices unchanged

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold for Rs 103.97, while the diesel rate is Rs 86.67.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price in Chennai also remains at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Brickwork Ratings revised India's growth estimate

Domestic rating agency Brickwork Ratings on Monday revised its growth estimate for the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to 10-10.5 percent in the current financial year from an earlier expectation of a 9 percent growth.

Many economic growth indicators are suggesting a faster-than-expected revival in economic activities, it said. “We revise our GDP estimates for FY22 to 10-10.5 percent from 9 percent estimated earlier,” the credit rating agency said in a report released on Monday.

Inspira Enterprise gets Sebi's nod

IT solution provider Inspira Enterprise India has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale consists of fresh issuance of equity shares to the tune of Rs 300 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore by Prakash Jain, Manjula Jain Family Trust and Prakash Jain Family Trust, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Gold prices steady

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm US bond yields.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,823.53 per ounce by 0051 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,825.80.

The precious metal hit its highest since September 7 on Monday as the dollar softened and major central banks signalled inflation would likely fade and immediate interest rate hikes were not required.

Results today

Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Astrazeneca Pharma, BHEL, HEG, Indraprastha Gas, MRF and Petronet LNG among 160 companies will release September quarter earnings on November 9.

Three stocks under F&O ban

Three stocks – Escorts, Punjab National Bank and Sun TV Network – are under the F&O ban.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:27 AM IST