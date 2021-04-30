Markets may see-gap down opening; RIL, HUL in focus

Indian markets might give a gap-down opening today taking cues from the weak Asian markets and an absence of respite in daily COVID cases domestically. Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities, said 14650 is an immediate intraday support.

The result season has so far been good across different sectors which is likely to prevent a sharp correction. Reliance industries' results will be keenly watched today, he said.

The 30-share BSE index finished 32.10 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 49,765.94.

