Markets May Face Pressure As Inflation Hits 8.3%, Rupee Nears ₹100 Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Inflation And Fuel Prices Raise Concerns. |

New Delhi: Indian markets could witness pressure in the coming months as inflation rises sharply and fuel prices continue to increase, according to a report by Systematix Institutional Equities. The report said higher interest rates and currency weakness may hurt sectors like banking, real estate and other industries that depend heavily on borrowing.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation jumped to 8.3 per cent in April 2026, marking the highest level in 42 months. The fuel and power category recorded a steep rise of 24.71 per cent, mainly due to rising global crude oil prices and supply concerns.

The report also warned that the recent Rs 3 per litre increase in fuel prices may only be the beginning, as oil companies are still recovering losses from months of stable retail prices.

Rupee Weakness And Rate Hike Risks

According to the report, the Indian rupee could weaken further and may even cross the Rs 100 per US dollar level if global pressures continue. At the same time, inflation is expected to remain elevated, with official consumer inflation forecasts likely to move closer to 6-7 per cent.

The finance ministry’s revised inflation estimate of 5.5-6 per cent for FY27 is already higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s earlier forecast of 4.6 per cent.

The report added that slowing economic growth, rising inflation and pressure on India’s balance of payments could make it difficult for the RBI to manage monetary policy smoothly.

Rural Demand And Agriculture Under Pressure

The report said agriculture currently has some support from strong Rabi crop production and good reservoir levels. However, rising fertiliser prices, supply risks for imported urea from the Gulf region and concerns over a weak monsoon remain major risks.

It also highlighted that rural inflation is increasing faster than urban inflation, which may hurt spending demand in villages and smaller towns.

Global Oil Tensions Add To Worries

The fuel price rise comes at a time when tensions in West Asia are increasing and disruptions continue around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy trade route. Nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas trade passes through the region.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the fuel price hikes, saying India managed to keep petrol and diesel price increases limited compared to many other countries despite the sharp jump in global crude oil prices.