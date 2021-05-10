Markets may continue to witness bullish trend in near-term, Nifty holding support at 14,760 levels

Sumeet Bagadia, Choice Broking said, "Technically, the Nifty index has faced resistance from the falling trendline as well as the upper band of Bollinger, which suggests crossing above the same can show an upside movement. Moreover, the index has given closing above the 21-Days Moving Average, which points out strength in the index. A momentum indicator RSI &MACD has indicated positive crossover, which supports the bullish trend for the near term. At present, the nifty index is holding support at 14760 levels while an upside resistance seems at 15000 levels," he said.

RBI's relief to postpone financial stress from Covid-19

There are growing indications that India's latest wave of COVID-19 infections will add to risks among financial institutions (FIs) by sapping near-term momentum from the economic recovery, according to Fitch Ratings.

Measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 5 will provide some relief to FIs in the next 12 to 24 months, but largely at the expense of postponing the recognition and resolution of underlying asset-quality problems. "We expect the shock to economic activity from the latest wave of the pandemic to be less severe than in 2020 even though caseloads and fatalities are much higher," said Fitch.