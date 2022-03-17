Markets join global rally as Nifty ends above 17k on all-round buying

The benchmark stock indices closed on the last working day this week with 2 percent gains shrugging off US Fed interest hikes. Bank Nifty soared 1.9 percent on closing. All the sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE midcap & smallcap indices gained over a percent each.

Sensex was up 1,047.28 points or 1.84 percent at 57,863.93. The Nifty was up 311.70 points or 1.84 percent at 17,287.00. About 2,046 shares have advanced, 1270 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

Among major Nifty gainers were HDFC, JSW Steel, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Infosys, Cipla, IOC, Coal India and HCL Technologies were among the laggards.

The US Fed increased rates by 25 bps and signaled another six rate hikes of 25bps each for the year. This announcement was on expected lines for the market, and thus the US and Indian markets rallied in relief, said Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager, Axis Securities.

It is crucial to keep an eye on the proposed reduction in the Balance sheet by the US Fed (QT), which is expected to start from the next meeting. This tightening of liquidity can add volatility to the markets and lower PE multiples. Despite the recent rally, the markets will continue to remain volatile in the near future on the back of tightening of liquidity conditions globally. One should use this volatility to increase equity allocation for the long term, said Master.

Markets rally this week

Markets were strong this week with softening crude prices, China economic stance, favourable RBI policy hopes and return of foreign investors as buyers of Indian equities. Markets also regained as tensions between Russia-Ukraine began to de-escalate, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. While worst may seem to be over in terms geo-political tensions, a prolonged rise in inflation could be lurking around the corner as multiple sanctions placed on Russia have sparked an unbridled rally in commodity prices.

The S&P 500 closed up more than 2 percent while the Nasdaq rallied almost 4 percent on Wednesday as investors shrugged off initial jitters following the US Federal Reserve's interest rate increase and its signal that more hikes would be needed to fight inflation, ending the pandemic-era's easy monetary policy.

Indian stock markets also rallied during the week. The Sensex was at 57,969 on March 17, 2022 gaining 4.52 percent during the week, while the Nifty was at 17,319 on gaining 4.36% during the week. Midcap and Smallcap Index underperformed during the week gaining 2.68 percent and 3.05 percent respectively. All sectoral Indices ended in green during the week.

BSE Auto and BSE Realty were top gainers gaining around 5 percent each. While BSE Power and BSE Metal were the lowest gainers gaining less than 1 percent. Bank Nifty gained around 5.75 percent. Rest of sectoral Indices gained between 1 to 3 percent.

US Fed hikes interest rate for first time in 3 years

US Treasury yields ebbed on Thursday morning, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The Fed approved on Wednesday a benchmark interest rate increase of a quarter of a percentage point, its first hike since 2018. The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also pencilled in six more hikes in 2022, as well as factored in a reduction in its $9 trillion balance sheet.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at his post-meeting news conference hinted that the balance sheet reduction could start in May. FOMC members also increased their inflation expectations, forecasting that the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy will see 4.1percent growth this year, compared with the 2.7 percent projection in December 2021.

New confirmed COVID cases in China

In other international news, Mainland China reported for Wednesday a second-straight day of declines in new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The omicron wave in China is more similar to the power shortage episode from late last year. The supply chain shocks are relatively light so far, but the primary economic impact is on consumer spending and the services industry.

