Markets In Results: Indices Start Counting Day In Deep Red; Sensex And Nifty Down By Over 1%

Markets In Red
As initial trends start pouring in, showing a lead for the BJP led NDA government in the first hour of counting, the market responds with a surge.
With the opening bell, started in red, The BSE Sensex slumped at the opening bell, starting at 75,113.98, down by 1354.8 points. The NSE Nifty 50 also mirrored this positive sentiment, opening at 22,906.80, up by-357.10 points.
Markets on Tuesday, June 4 - Result Day
As India holds its breath, the official counting of votes for the Lok Sabha 2024 has started, sending ripples through the financial markets, with investors and analysts keenly observing the market’s movements for a stable and decisive government.
Market on Monday, June 3
The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended the day on a positive on Monday, June 3, hitting a fresh record high.
The stock market indices, on Monday ended the day in Green, reaching a fresh record high with Sensex at 76,468.78, up by 2507.47 points or 3.39 points. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty closed at 23,263.90, up by 733.20 per cent or 3.25 per cent.
Moreover, the Nifty Bank rose by 1,996.00 points or 4.07 per cent, at 50,979.95
Rupee
The rupee reached its highest closing level in over two months, gaining 28 paise to close at 83.14 against the US dollar on Monday.