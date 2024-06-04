Markets In Results: Indices Start Counting Day In Deep Red; Sensex And Nifty Down By Over 1%

Markets on Tuesday, June 4 - Result Day

As India holds its breath, the official counting of votes for the Lok Sabha 2024 has started, sending ripples through the financial markets, with investors and analysts keenly observing the market’s movements for a stable and decisive government.

Stock market |

Market on Monday, June 3

The Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended the day on a positive on Monday, June 3, hitting a fresh record high.

The stock market indices, on Monday ended the day in Green, reaching a fresh record high with Sensex at 76,468.78, up by 2507.47 points or 3.39 points. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty closed at 23,263.90, up by 733.20 per cent or 3.25 per cent.

Moreover, the Nifty Bank rose by 1,996.00 points or 4.07 per cent, at 50,979.95

Rupee

The rupee reached its highest closing level in over two months, gaining 28 paise to close at 83.14 against the US dollar on Monday.