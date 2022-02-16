Markets falter in late selling as bears strike back after Tuesday's sharp rally

At close, the Sensex was down 145.37 points or 0.25 percent at 57,996.68. The broader Nifty was down 30.30 points or 0.17 percent at 17,322.20. About 1,958 shares have advanced, 1,309 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

Among top losers on the Nifty were Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, ICICI Bank and SBI. Gainers included Divis Labs, Adani Ports, ONGC, IOC and HDFC Life.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:43 PM IST