Markets expected to start with positive amid global cues

Markets seem to start yet another day on a flattish note but with a slight positive bias, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The levels of 15,300 seems to be tested in today's trading session with a resistance seen at 15,100.

At 09:02 AM, the Sensex was up 222.95 points or 0.44 percent at 50,874.85, and the Nifty was up 22.20 points or 0.15 percent at 15,219.90.

With Crude oil advancing ahead in yesterday's trade after the correction in the last week as Iran cleared about still present gaps in the negotiations in the deal to end US sanctions. With the second cyclone hitting India in a gap of 10 days, expected to reach the eastern coastal states on Wednesday, prepared sufficiently the nation is expected to overcome its impact at the earliest. Also the strong demands in the housing schemes of listed players is seen an indication of the economy getting stronger after the pain of pandemic.