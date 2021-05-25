Markets end mixed; technical charts indicate bullish sentiment in key indices

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said technically, the nifty index has managed to close above 21 EHMA and sustained above prior resistance of 15,140 levels from the last two trading sessions. This shows the positive trend will continue now and will act as a support for the market. Moreover, the Nifty sustained above the downward slopping trend line that suggests a bullish strength in the counter.

Furthermore, the Index has formed a bullish Marabozu on the hourly chart as well as the Stochastic oscillator is also showing a positive crossover which points to a bull run for upcoming sessions. At present, the Nifty seems to have an immediate resistance at 15,340 levels and major resistance is intact at 15,450 levels while support is placed at around 15,000 levels, Bagadia added.

Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS - Hem Securities said the Nifty touched the lower support of 15,150 during the day and also the above resistance of 15,300. while the mid cap indices and the small cap indices which were gaining strongly despite muted Nifty50 performance has seen some resistances in today's trade. The NIFTY50 seems to be in the range of 15,100 to 15,300 with an absence of a fresh trigger to move in either direction. However it's still a buy on dip market, he added.