Markets end at fresh highs: Sensex breaches 58,000-mark as bullish trend continues

The markets closed at fresh record highs for the second consecutive day. At close, the Sensex was up 277.41 points or 0.48 percent at 58,129.95, and the Nifty was up 89.40 points or 0.52 percent at 17,323.60. About 1624 shares have advanced, 1469 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.

"Nifty made a new all-time high of 17,340 and gave a closing around the same level. Today is the second consecutive day where Nifty has closed this high. This indicates strength in Nifty. Nifty closed at 17,323, up by 90 points. Nifty is now headed for 17,375 and 17,400 in the coming few trading sessions.17,200 and 17,280 will act as strong support levels for Nifty. Traders can consider buying on every correction with strict stop loss as long as Nifty is trading above 17150 levels," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:57 PM IST