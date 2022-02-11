Markets crash over 1% amid weak global cues, US rate hike concerns; IT stocks take pounding

The benchmark indices crashed at last day of trading this week. The rising US inflation has raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could soon initiate its rate hike decision, which created a lot of uncertainty among global investors, including India. After 3 days of rise, investors liquidated their holdings as they fear the market could correct going ahead. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with IT and realty indices down 2 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell nearly 2 percent each.

At close, the Sensex was down 773.11 points or 1.31 percent at 58,152.92. The broader Nifty was down 231 points or 1.31 percent at 17,374.80. About 896 shares have advanced, 2318 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty losers were Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies and UPL. The gainers at the closing bell included IOC, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel and ITC.

Technically, the index is witnessing non directional activity near the 50 day SMA. However, on daily and weekly charts, it is holding higher bottom formation but at the same is consistently facing resistance at 20 day SMA. Hence, the market is likely to maintain non directional activity in the near future, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. The immediate support would be 17,300-17,250 while 17,600 and 17,700 would act as a crucial hurdle for the bulls. Meanwhile, after a short term correction the Bank Nifty held the level of 20 day SMA. The structure suggests 38200 or 20 day SMA and 38000 would be the sacrosanct support for the index, and above the same uptrend momentum is likely to continue till 39,500-40,000, he added.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "On the technical front 17,250 and 17,450 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 respectively. For Bank Nifty 38,200 and 38,800 are immediate support and resistance respectively."

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:47 PM IST