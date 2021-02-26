Markets crash but some stocks surge by 10%: Find out which stocks performed well today

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 1,700 points on Friday and Nifty touched a low of 14,576.75 points. This fall can be attributed to rising bond yields; and anticipation about the NSO (National Statistical Office) data on gross domestic product (GDP). Meanwhile, Asian markets also traded low after Wall Street slumped.

Despite markets crashing, there were some stocks that performed well. Given below are some stocks in Group A category that were up by around 10 per cent.