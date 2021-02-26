Markets crash but some stocks surge by 10%: Find out which stocks performed well today

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 1,700 points on Friday and Nifty touched a low of 14,576.75 points. This fall can be attributed to rising bond yields; and anticipation about the NSO (National Statistical Office) data on gross domestic product (GDP). Meanwhile, Asian markets also traded low after Wall Street slumped.
Despite markets crashing, there were some stocks that performed well. Given below are some stocks in Group A category that were up by around 10 per cent.
Eveready Industries India Ltd soared over 19 per cent to Rs 311.7 at 11:48 am. It was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. This sudden rise can be attributed to the that the Burman family, the single-largest investor in Eveready Industries Ltd may become joint promoters of the battery maker along with the Khaitan family.
Dredging Corporation of India shares was up by over 17 per cent. At 1.26 pm, the share of the company traded at Rs 421.95 per piece. The high during the day was Rs 435.35 per share.
State-owned corporation National Fertilizer Ltd surged by over 15 per cent. It touched a high of Rs 53.35 per piece during the day. The day low for the company shares was Rs 46.85 per piece.
State-run Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared by over 13.50 per cent to Rs 76.85 per piece. The day low for this stock was Rs 71.10 per piece.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, which was over 10 per cent, traded at a high of Rs 56.35 during the day. The low for the day was Rs 48.10 per piece.
At 1.19 pm, Hindustan Copper traded at Rs 152.20 piece, up by over 8.10 per cent. During the day, it touched a high of Rs 154.55 per piece.
