Markets continue downward spiral as key indices end in red in another volatile session

The broader Nifty closed below 16,400 mark at 16,356.25

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
The benchmark Sensex declined for the fourth consecutive session. Today it declined 215 points to close lower at 54,892.49. /Representative image | File pic

The stock markets ended in the red again on a day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked its key lending rate.

The benchmark Sensex declined 215 points to close lower at 54,892.49. The broader Nifty closed below 16,400 mark at 16,356.25

The central bank raised the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.90 per cent. The RBI MPC retained GDP forecast for FY23 at 7.2 percent, FY23 inflation at 6.7 percent against 5.7 percent previously.

Earlier, in May, the RBI had come out with a surprise 40 bps hike to control inflation.

Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks.

