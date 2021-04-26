Markets close in green: Sensex soars 508 points, Nifty ends shy of 14,500-mark; bank, metal stocks gain

Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner, Khaitan & Co., said there was growing concern over the number of new cases per day, which is alarmingly high in India. It was not expected to increase at such a pace, he said. “As there is an overall low confidence due to the pandemic, the yellow metal yet again touched 50,000. While it may show a sign of low confidence, the investment in gold a couple of months back at the right price would have given a desired return on investment“, he said.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said after a positive opening, the Index made an intraday high at 14557.50 level, but didn’t manage to sustain at a higher level and managed to close at 14485 with a gain of 143.65 points. The Bank Nifty closed at 32275.15 with a gain of 552.85 points. Among the sectoral indices, the nifty Metal (+2 percent) and realty (2.8 percent) were the strongest gainer, while Nifty pharma ended in red. Stocks like ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Axis Bank and Ultra Cemco were the market leaders for the day while HCL Tech, Cipla, Britannia and BPCL were the prime laggards.

In the technical front, the index has been trading with lower highs and lower lows formation and bounced from the lower bottom of the same, which is a bullish sign. Moreover, the index has given closing above 21&50 hourly moving averages, which suggests strength in the index. A momentum indicator stochastic has given a positive crossover which points to a bullish run in the counter. At present, the Nifty index has a support at 14,350 levels while an upside resistance comes at 14,800 levels, Bagadia said.

The markets took a breather from the downward movement it witnessed in the past week and moved up by around 1 percent today. Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS & Advisory, Hem Securities, said financials were the key drivers today leading the momentum after a decent result declared by ICICI Bank. "We feel that COVID-related developments in the next two weeks, corporate results and commentary are going to be very crucial to gauge the direction of the markets in the following months. 14,200 remains a key support on the downside," he added.

World shares were mixed on Monday as worries over the pandemic clouded the outlook for a recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Tokyo and Paris advanced, while Frankfurt and London were almost unchanged. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai and US futures were mixed.